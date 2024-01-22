Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stocks Plummet in Trade Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 507.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Saw opened at 509.65 and closed at 507.65. The stock reached a high of 512.35 and a low of 483.55. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 15,715.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 538.75 and the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the day was 143,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jindal Saw stock today was 483.55, while the high price was 512.35.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Jindal Saw is 494.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.3, suggesting a decline of 13.3.

22 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Carborundum Universal1128.7-11.8-1.031300.0893.0521438.98
Century Plyboards (I)806.02.90.36849.35436.6517907.14
Jindal Saw494.35-13.3-2.62538.75108.015807.4
RHI Magnesita India748.3-7.6-1.01892.0576.014067.77
Cera Sanitaryware8125.0-51.25-0.639782.255228.8510567.27
22 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65

Jindal Saw stock has experienced a decrease in price by 2.62% or 13.3. The current stock price is 494.35.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range

The Jindal Saw stock reached a low price of 483.55 and a high price of 512.35 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Jindal Saw Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65

The current stock price of Jindal Saw is 494.35, which represents a decrease of 2.62%. The net change in the stock price is -13.3.

22 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.89%
3 Months16.61%
6 Months33.49%
YTD23.2%
1 Year334.26%
22 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65

The current data for Jindal Saw stock shows that the price is 494.35. There has been a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.3.

22 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹507.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw had a volume of 143,351 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 507.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.