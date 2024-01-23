 Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Plunges in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Plunges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Plunges in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 494.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price TodayPremium
Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw opened at 494 and closed at 494.35. The highest price reached during the day was 494, while the lowest price was also 494. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 15,704.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 538.75, while the 52-week low is 108. A volume of 2,956 shares was traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:29:58 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range

Jindal Saw stock has a low price of 474.05 and a high price of 504.45 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25:32 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price NSE Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹483, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current data for Jindal Saw stock shows that the price is 483, representing a 2.3% decrease. The net change is -11.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:44:10 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Carborundum Universal1120.25-8.35-0.741300.0893.0521278.47
Century Plyboards (I)788.9-15.05-1.87849.35436.6517527.23
Jindal Saw479.75-14.6-2.95538.75108.015340.55
RHI Magnesita India734.4-13.9-1.86892.0576.013806.45
Cera Sanitaryware8172.041.950.529782.255228.8510628.4
23 Jan 2024, 10:24:31 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹496.8, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹494.35

As of the most recent data, the stock price of Jindal Saw is 496.8. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

Click here for Jindal Saw Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:13:13 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jindal Saw stock is 488, while the high price is 504.45.

23 Jan 2024, 10:02:51 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price NSE Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹498.95, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current data for Jindal Saw stock shows that the stock price is 498.95, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock has gained 0.93% from its previous closing price and has increased by 4.6 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in its price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Jindal Saw Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:31:43 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.59%
3 Months13.28%
6 Months29.2%
YTD19.25%
1 Year320.86%
23 Jan 2024, 09:12:41 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Saw had a volume of 2956 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 494.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App