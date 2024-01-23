Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw opened at ₹494 and closed at ₹494.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹494, while the lowest price was also ₹494. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is ₹15,704.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹538.75, while the 52-week low is ₹108. A volume of 2,956 shares was traded on the BSE.
Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range
Jindal Saw stock has a low price of ₹474.05 and a high price of ₹504.45 for the current day.
Jindal Saw share price NSE Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹483, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹494.35
The current data for Jindal Saw stock shows that the price is ₹483, representing a 2.3% decrease. The net change is -11.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.
Jindal Saw share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Carborundum Universal
|1120.25
|-8.35
|-0.74
|1300.0
|893.05
|21278.47
|Century Plyboards (I)
|788.9
|-15.05
|-1.87
|849.35
|436.65
|17527.23
|Jindal Saw
|479.75
|-14.6
|-2.95
|538.75
|108.0
|15340.55
|RHI Magnesita India
|734.4
|-13.9
|-1.86
|892.0
|576.0
|13806.45
|Cera Sanitaryware
|8172.0
|41.95
|0.52
|9782.25
|5228.85
|10628.4
Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹496.8, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹494.35
As of the most recent data, the stock price of Jindal Saw is ₹496.8. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Jindal Saw stock is ₹488, while the high price is ₹504.45.
Jindal Saw share price NSE Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹498.95, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹494.35
The current data for Jindal Saw stock shows that the stock price is ₹498.95, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock has gained 0.93% from its previous closing price and has increased by 4.6 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in its price.
Jindal Saw Live Updates
JINDAL SAW
Jindal Saw share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.59%
|3 Months
|13.28%
|6 Months
|29.2%
|YTD
|19.25%
|1 Year
|320.86%
Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Jindal Saw had a volume of 2956 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹494.35.
