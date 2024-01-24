Hello User
Jindal Saw Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Jindal Saw stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.63 %. The stock closed at 494.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Jindal Saw opened at 494 and closed at 494.35. The stock reached a high of 504.45 and a low of 473.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is currently 15,144.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 538.75, while the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 273,899 shares.

24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 273,899. The closing price for the stock was 494.35.

