Jindal Saw Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Jindal Saw opened at ₹494 and closed at ₹494.35. The stock reached a high of ₹504.45 and a low of ₹473.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is currently ₹15,144.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹538.75, while the 52-week low is ₹108. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 273,899 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 273,899. The closing price for the stock was ₹494.35.