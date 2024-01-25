Hello User
Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 490.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw opened at 476.05 and closed at 475.4. The stock reached a high of 497 and a low of 471.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 15,582.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 538.75 and the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the day was 66,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹504, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹490.15

The current price of Jindal Saw stock is 504. It has experienced a percent change of 2.83, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 13.85, suggesting an increase in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹475.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Saw had a BSE volume of 66,628 shares with a closing price of 475.4.

