Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw shares rise in trading today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw opened at ₹492.2 and closed at ₹490.15. The stock had a high of ₹516 and a low of ₹492.2. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is ₹16,360.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹538.75 and the 52-week low is ₹108. The stock had a trading volume of 53,628 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.