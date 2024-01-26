Hello User
Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw shares rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 490.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw opened at 492.2 and closed at 490.15. The stock had a high of 516 and a low of 492.2. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 16,360.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 538.75 and the 52-week low is 108. The stock had a trading volume of 53,628 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹514.65, up 5% from yesterday's ₹490.15

The stock price of Jindal Saw has increased by 5% to 514.65. This represents a net change of 24.5 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹490.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw had a volume of 53,628 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 490.15.

