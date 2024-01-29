Hello User
Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw stock surges with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:24 AM IST Trade
Jindal Saw stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 514.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : Jindal Saw's stock opened at 492.2 and closed at 490.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 516 and a low of 492.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 16,360.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 538.75 and the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Jindal Saw share price NSE Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹519.65, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹514.65

The current stock price of Jindal Saw is 519.65. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased by 5 points.

29 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jindal Saw stock is 515.05, while the high price is 526.95.

29 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kajaria Ceramics1334.4-3.4-0.251522.01006.421247.99
Century Plyboards (I)794.551.750.22849.35436.6517652.75
Jindal Saw524.559.91.92538.75108.016773.08
RHI Magnesita India725.454.050.56869.75576.013638.19
Cera Sanitaryware8182.03.850.059782.255228.8510641.4
29 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹526.5, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹514.65

Jindal Saw stock is currently trading at a price of 526.5, representing a 2.3% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of 11.85 points.

29 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jindal Saw stock is 515.05 and the high price is 526.25.

29 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Jindal Saw Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹525.85, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹514.65

The current data of Jindal Saw stock shows that the price is 525.85. There has been a percent change of 2.18, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.56%
3 Months18.4%
6 Months38.23%
YTD24.69%
1 Year366.45%
29 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹522.45, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹514.65

The current stock price of Jindal Saw is 522.45, representing a 1.52% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 7.8.

29 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Jindal Saw share price NSE Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹490.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 53,628. The closing price for the stock was 490.15.

