Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw stock surges with positive trading day

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : Jindal Saw's stock opened at ₹492.2 and closed at ₹490.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹516 and a low of ₹492.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is ₹16,360.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹538.75 and the 52-week low is ₹108. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,628 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1334.4
|-3.4
|-0.25
|1522.0
|1006.4
|21247.99
|Century Plyboards (I)
|794.55
|1.75
|0.22
|849.35
|436.65
|17652.75
|Jindal Saw
|524.55
|9.9
|1.92
|538.75
|108.0
|16773.08
|RHI Magnesita India
|725.45
|4.05
|0.56
|869.75
|576.0
|13638.19
|Cera Sanitaryware
|8182.0
|3.85
|0.05
|9782.25
|5228.85
|10641.4
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.56%
|3 Months
|18.4%
|6 Months
|38.23%
|YTD
|24.69%
|1 Year
|366.45%
On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 53,628. The closing price for the stock was ₹490.15.
