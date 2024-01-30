Hello User
Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 514.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Saw opened at 515.05 and closed at 514.65. The stock had a high of 526.95 and a low of 506. The market capitalization of the company is 16,508.79 crore. The 52-week high for Jindal Saw is 538.75 and the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the stock was 154,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Jindal Saw Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹519.3, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹514.65

The current price of Jindal Saw stock is 519.3, which represents a 0.9% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.65.

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months11.87%
6 Months59.92%
YTD25.88%
1 Year344.85%
30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹519.3, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹514.65

Jindal Saw stock has a current price of 519.3, which represents a 0.9% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.65.

30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹514.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 154,126. The closing price for the shares was 514.65.

