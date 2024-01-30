Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw stock surges on positive trading day

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Saw opened at ₹515.05 and closed at ₹514.65. The stock had a high of ₹526.95 and a low of ₹506. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,508.79 crore. The 52-week high for Jindal Saw is ₹538.75 and the 52-week low is ₹108. The BSE volume for the stock was 154,126 shares.
The current price of Jindal Saw stock is ₹519.3, which represents a 0.9% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.18%
|3 Months
|11.87%
|6 Months
|59.92%
|YTD
|25.88%
|1 Year
|344.85%
On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 154,126. The closing price for the shares was ₹514.65.
