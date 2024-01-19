Hello User
Jindal Stainless Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Stainless stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 583.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Stainless opened at 583.6 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 583.75, while the low was 562.7. The market capitalization of the company is 47,182.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 624.85, and the 52-week low is 229.43. The BSE volume for the day was 77,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST

On the last day, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 77,917 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 583.6.

