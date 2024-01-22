Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless stock slides in trading today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jindal Stainless saw an open price of ₹594.05 and a close price of ₹582.45. The stock reached a high of ₹594.05 and a low of ₹572.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is ₹47,384.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.85 and the 52-week low is ₹229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jindal Stainless share price update :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹575.45, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹582.45
The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the price is ₹575.45, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -7. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.2% and has dropped by 7 points.
Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Steel
|133.9
|-0.3
|-0.22
|142.15
|101.65
|163489.93
|Jindal Steel & Power
|729.35
|0.05
|0.01
|767.95
|503.0
|74400.13
|Jindal Stainless
|575.45
|-7.0
|-1.2
|624.85
|229.43
|47384.54
|Steel Authority Of India
|114.95
|0.9
|0.79
|126.9
|80.5
|47480.39
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1539.6
|-10.3
|-0.66
|1806.2
|1046.55
|42697.85
Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.62%
|3 Months
|13.34%
|6 Months
|56.77%
|YTD
|1.84%
|1 Year
|137.94%
Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹582.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 17,562 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹582.45.
