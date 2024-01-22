Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless stock slides in trading today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jindal Stainless saw an open price of ₹594.05 and a close price of ₹582.45. The stock reached a high of ₹594.05 and a low of ₹572.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is ₹47,384.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.85 and the 52-week low is ₹229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,562 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jindal Stainless stock reached a low of ₹572.75 and a high of ₹594.05 on the current day.

Jindal Stainless share price update :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹575.45, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹582.45 The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the price is ₹575.45, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -7. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.2% and has dropped by 7 points.

Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Steel 133.9 -0.3 -0.22 142.15 101.65 163489.93 Jindal Steel & Power 729.35 0.05 0.01 767.95 503.0 74400.13 Jindal Stainless 575.45 -7.0 -1.2 624.85 229.43 47384.54 Steel Authority Of India 114.95 0.9 0.79 126.9 80.5 47480.39 APL Apollo Tubes 1539.6 -10.3 -0.66 1806.2 1046.55 42697.85

The current day's low price for Jindal Stainless stock is ₹572.75, while the high price is ₹594.05.

Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.62% 3 Months 13.34% 6 Months 56.77% YTD 1.84% 1 Year 137.94%

Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹582.45 on last trading day On the last day, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 17,562 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹582.45.