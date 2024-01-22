Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless stock slides in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Stainless stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 582.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jindal Stainless saw an open price of 594.05 and a close price of 582.45. The stock reached a high of 594.05 and a low of 572.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is 47,384.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 624.85 and the 52-week low is 229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range

Jindal Stainless stock reached a low of 572.75 and a high of 594.05 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price update :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹575.45, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹582.45

The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the price is 575.45, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -7. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.2% and has dropped by 7 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Steel133.9-0.3-0.22142.15101.65163489.93
Jindal Steel & Power729.350.050.01767.95503.074400.13
Jindal Stainless575.45-7.0-1.2624.85229.4347384.54
Steel Authority Of India114.950.90.79126.980.547480.39
APL Apollo Tubes1539.6-10.3-0.661806.21046.5542697.85
22 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Today :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹575.45, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹582.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Jindal Stainless is 575.45, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jindal Stainless stock is 572.75, while the high price is 594.05.

22 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Jindal Stainless Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price update :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹575.45, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹582.45

The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the price is 575.45 with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2% or 7. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can change throughout the day as trading continues.

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.62%
3 Months13.34%
6 Months56.77%
YTD1.84%
1 Year137.94%
22 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Today :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹575.45, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹582.45

The current stock price of Jindal Stainless is 575.45, which represents a decrease of 1.2% or a net change of -7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹582.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 17,562 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 582.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.