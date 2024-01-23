Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless stock plummets in trading today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Stainless opened at ₹594.05 and closed at ₹582.45. The stock reached a high of ₹594.05 and a low of ₹572.75. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is ₹47,384.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.85, while the 52-week low is ₹229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jindal Stainless share price update :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹547.3, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹575.35
The current stock price of Jindal Stainless is ₹547.3. There has been a percent change of -4.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price by that amount.
Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range
Jindal Stainless stock reached a low of ₹524.5 and a high of ₹575.9 on the current day.
Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Steel
|133.05
|-0.85
|-0.63
|142.15
|101.65
|162452.1
|Jindal Steel & Power
|717.05
|-12.3
|-1.69
|767.95
|503.0
|73145.42
|Jindal Stainless
|545.9
|-29.45
|-5.12
|624.85
|229.43
|44951.29
|Steel Authority Of India
|111.8
|-3.15
|-2.74
|126.9
|80.5
|46179.27
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1517.9
|-21.7
|-1.41
|1806.2
|1046.55
|42096.04
Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹526.6, down -8.47% from yesterday's ₹575.35
The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the stock price is ₹526.6 with a percent change of -8.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 8.47%. The net change is -48.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹48.75.
Click here for Jindal Stainless Profit Loss
Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Jindal Stainless stock is ₹528.3, while the high price is ₹575.9.
Jindal Stainless Live Updates
JINDAL STAINLESS
JINDAL STAINLESS
Jindal Stainless share price NSE Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹548.9, down -4.6% from yesterday's ₹575.35
The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the price is ₹548.9, with a percent change of -4.6 and a net change of -26.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.6% and the actual decrease in price is ₹26.45.
Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.54%
|3 Months
|12.29%
|6 Months
|54.76%
|YTD
|0.53%
|1 Year
|125.96%
Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹582.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jindal Stainless on the BSE, there were a total of 17,562 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹582.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!