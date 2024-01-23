Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless stock plummets in trading today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Stainless opened at ₹594.05 and closed at ₹582.45. The stock reached a high of ₹594.05 and a low of ₹572.75. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is ₹47,384.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.85, while the 52-week low is ₹229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,562 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Steel 133.05 -0.85 -0.63 142.15 101.65 162452.1 Jindal Steel & Power 717.05 -12.3 -1.69 767.95 503.0 73145.42 Jindal Stainless 545.9 -29.45 -5.12 624.85 229.43 44951.29 Steel Authority Of India 111.8 -3.15 -2.74 126.9 80.5 46179.27 APL Apollo Tubes 1517.9 -21.7 -1.41 1806.2 1046.55 42096.04

The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the stock price is ₹526.6 with a percent change of -8.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 8.47%. The net change is -48.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹48.75.

Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.54% 3 Months 12.29% 6 Months 54.76% YTD 0.53% 1 Year 125.96%

Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹582.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Jindal Stainless on the BSE, there were a total of 17,562 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹582.45.