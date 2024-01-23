Hello User
Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Jindal Stainless stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -4.88 %. The stock closed at 575.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 547.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Stainless opened at 594.05 and closed at 582.45. The stock reached a high of 594.05 and a low of 572.75. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is 47,384.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 624.85, while the 52-week low is 229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price update :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹547.3, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹575.35

The current stock price of Jindal Stainless is 547.3. There has been a percent change of -4.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price by that amount.

23 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range

Jindal Stainless stock reached a low of 524.5 and a high of 575.9 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Steel133.05-0.85-0.63142.15101.65162452.1
Jindal Steel & Power717.05-12.3-1.69767.95503.073145.42
Jindal Stainless545.9-29.45-5.12624.85229.4344951.29
Steel Authority Of India111.8-3.15-2.74126.980.546179.27
APL Apollo Tubes1517.9-21.7-1.411806.21046.5542096.04
23 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹526.6, down -8.47% from yesterday's ₹575.35

The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the stock price is 526.6 with a percent change of -8.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 8.47%. The net change is -48.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 48.75.

Click here for Jindal Stainless Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jindal Stainless stock is 528.3, while the high price is 575.9.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Jindal Stainless Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price NSE Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹548.9, down -4.6% from yesterday's ₹575.35

The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the price is 548.9, with a percent change of -4.6 and a net change of -26.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.6% and the actual decrease in price is 26.45.

23 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.54%
3 Months12.29%
6 Months54.76%
YTD0.53%
1 Year125.96%
23 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹582.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Stainless on the BSE, there were a total of 17,562 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 582.45.

