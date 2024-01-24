Hello User
Jindal Stainless Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Stainless stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -8.05 %. The stock closed at 575.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : Jindal Stainless opened at 571.7 and closed at 575.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 575.9 and a low of 515. The market capitalization of the company is 43,563.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 624.85 and 229.43 respectively. The BSE volume for Jindal Stainless was 447,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

