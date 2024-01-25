Hello User
Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Stainless stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 548.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 556.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Stainless opened at 520.8 and closed at 529.05. The stock had a high of 552.8 and a low of 513.6. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is 44,790.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 624.85 and the 52-week low is 229.43. On the BSE, there were 137,510 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Today :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹556.25, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹548.05

Jindal Stainless stock is currently trading at a price of 556.25. The stock has seen a 1.5% increase in its value, with a net change of 8.2.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹529.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Stainless on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 137,510. The closing price for the stock was 529.05.

