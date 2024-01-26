Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Stainless stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 548.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : Jindal Stainless opened at 548.35 and closed at 548.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 558.9 and a low of 531.2. The market capitalization of the company is 44,276.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 624.85 and the 52-week low is 229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,197 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Today :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹537.7, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹548.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Jindal Stainless is 537.7, with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -10.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.89% and the stock has lost 10.35 in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹548.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Stainless on the BSE recorded a volume of 1,836,197 shares. The closing price for the day was 548.05 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.