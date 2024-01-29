Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless Soars in Trading Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jindal Stainless was ₹548.35, and the close price was ₹548.05. The stock had a high of ₹558.9 and a low of ₹531.2. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is ₹44,276.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.85, while the 52-week low is ₹229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,836,197 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jindal Steel & Power 717.05 0.55 0.08 767.95 503.0 73145.42 Steel Authority Of India 118.85 -0.2 -0.17 126.9 80.5 49091.29 Jindal Stainless 543.75 6.05 1.13 624.85 229.43 44774.26 APL Apollo Tubes 1497.95 7.95 0.53 1806.2 1046.55 41542.77 Lloyds Metals & Energy 581.0 -14.3 -2.4 687.85 264.0 29330.29

Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.1% 3 Months 7.95% 6 Months 41.26% YTD -5.9% 1 Year 109.53%

