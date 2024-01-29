Hello User
Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Stainless stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 537.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jindal Stainless was 548.35, and the close price was 548.05. The stock had a high of 558.9 and a low of 531.2. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is 44,276.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 624.85, while the 52-week low is 229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,836,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jindal Stainless reached a low of 536.6 and a high of 546.

29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price NSE Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹543.3, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹537.7

The current stock price of Jindal Stainless is 543.3, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 5.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change. However, the net change of 5.6 suggests that the increase is relatively small. It is important to note that this information is based on current data and may change over time.

29 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jindal Steel & Power717.050.550.08767.95503.073145.42
Steel Authority Of India118.85-0.2-0.17126.980.549091.29
Jindal Stainless543.756.051.13624.85229.4344774.26
APL Apollo Tubes1497.957.950.531806.21046.5541542.77
Lloyds Metals & Energy581.0-14.3-2.4687.85264.029330.29
29 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹543, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹537.7

The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the stock price is 543. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5.3.

Click here for Jindal Stainless Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jindal Stainless stock today was 536.6, while the high price reached 544.65.

29 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price NSE Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹542.15, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹537.7

The current stock price of Jindal Stainless is 542.15 with a net change of 4.45, resulting in a percent change of 0.83. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Jindal Stainless Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.1%
3 Months7.95%
6 Months41.26%
YTD-5.9%
1 Year109.53%
29 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹539.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹537.7

Jindal Stainless stock is currently priced at 539.85, with a slight increase of 0.4%. The net change is 2.15.

Click here for Jindal Stainless Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price update :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹548.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 1,836,197 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 548.05.

