Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless Soars in Trading Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jindal Stainless was ₹548.35, and the close price was ₹548.05. The stock had a high of ₹558.9 and a low of ₹531.2. The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless is ₹44,276.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.85, while the 52-week low is ₹229.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,836,197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Jindal Stainless reached a low of ₹536.6 and a high of ₹546.
The current stock price of Jindal Stainless is ₹543.3, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 5.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change. However, the net change of 5.6 suggests that the increase is relatively small. It is important to note that this information is based on current data and may change over time.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jindal Steel & Power
|717.05
|0.55
|0.08
|767.95
|503.0
|73145.42
|Steel Authority Of India
|118.85
|-0.2
|-0.17
|126.9
|80.5
|49091.29
|Jindal Stainless
|543.75
|6.05
|1.13
|624.85
|229.43
|44774.26
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1497.95
|7.95
|0.53
|1806.2
|1046.55
|41542.77
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|581.0
|-14.3
|-2.4
|687.85
|264.0
|29330.29
The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the stock price is ₹543. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹5.3.
The low price of Jindal Stainless stock today was ₹536.6, while the high price reached ₹544.65.
The current stock price of Jindal Stainless is ₹542.15 with a net change of 4.45, resulting in a percent change of 0.83. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.1%
|3 Months
|7.95%
|6 Months
|41.26%
|YTD
|-5.9%
|1 Year
|109.53%
Jindal Stainless stock is currently priced at ₹539.85, with a slight increase of 0.4%. The net change is 2.15.
On the last day, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 1,836,197 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹548.05.
