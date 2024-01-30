Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless Soars in Trading Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Stainless opened at ₹539.85 and closed at ₹537.7. The stock had a high of ₹565.5 and a low of ₹536.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,552.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹624.85 and the 52-week low is ₹229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,264 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.09%
|3 Months
|10.13%
|6 Months
|37.92%
|YTD
|-3.34%
|1 Year
|115.9%
The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the stock price is ₹553.2, which represents a 2.88% increase. This means that the stock has increased by ₹15.5.
The current price of Jindal Stainless stock is ₹553.2, which represents a 2.88% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has seen a net change of 15.5 points.
On the last day of trading, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 66,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹537.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!