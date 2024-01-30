Hello User
Jindal Stainless share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Stainless Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Stainless stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 537.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Stainless stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Stainless Stock Price Today

Jindal Stainless Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Stainless opened at 539.85 and closed at 537.7. The stock had a high of 565.5 and a low of 536.6. The market capitalization of the company is 45,552.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 624.85 and the 52-week low is 229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,264 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.09%
3 Months10.13%
6 Months37.92%
YTD-3.34%
1 Year115.9%
30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jindal Stainless Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price NSE Live :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹553.2, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹537.7

The current data for Jindal Stainless stock shows that the stock price is 553.2, which represents a 2.88% increase. This means that the stock has increased by 15.5.

30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Today :Jindal Stainless trading at ₹553.2, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹537.7

The current price of Jindal Stainless stock is 553.2, which represents a 2.88% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has seen a net change of 15.5 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Jindal Stainless share price Live :Jindal Stainless closed at ₹537.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Stainless had a trading volume of 66,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 537.7.

