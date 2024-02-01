Hello User
Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 746.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 757 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Jindal Steel & Power, the stock opened at 749.75 and closed at 746.6. The stock reached a high of 763.75 and a low of 747.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 77,220.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 767.95, while the 52-week low is 503. The BSE volume for the stock was 130,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Jindal Steel & Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 130,734. The closing price for the stock was 746.6.

