Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power stock drops sharply today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 634.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power's stock opened at 642.4 and closed at 644.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 650.1, while the lowest was 628.8. The market capitalization of the company is 64,688.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 722.15 and 446.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 76,827 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Today :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹617.65, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹634.15

The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that its price is 617.65, with a percent change of -2.6 and a net change of -16.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.6% and has seen a decrease of 16.5 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹644.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Steel & Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,827. The closing price for the stock was 644.1.

