Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at ₹617.65 and closed at ₹634.15. The stock reached a high of ₹617.8 and a low of ₹581.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59,654.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹722.15 and the 52-week low is ₹446.35. The BSE volume for the day was 359,580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST
