Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -7.78 %. The stock closed at 634.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power

On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at 617.65 and closed at 634.15. The stock reached a high of 617.8 and a low of 581.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 59,654.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 722.15 and the 52-week low is 446.35. The BSE volume for the day was 359,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹634.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Steel & Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 359,580. The closing price for the stock was 634.15.

