Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at ₹589.2 and closed at ₹584.8. The high for the day was ₹592.75 and the low was ₹584.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,180.1 crore. The 52-week high for Jindal Steel & Power is ₹722.15 and the 52-week low is ₹446.35. The BSE volume for the day was 71,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.