Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 584.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power

On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at 589.2 and closed at 584.8. The high for the day was 592.75 and the low was 584.5. The market capitalization of the company is 60,180.1 crore. The 52-week high for Jindal Steel & Power is 722.15 and the 52-week low is 446.35. The BSE volume for the day was 71,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹584.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a trading volume of 71,288 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 584.8.

