comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 12 2023 13:55:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.85 0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 613.9 -0.07%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,473.6 -1.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.65 0.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.55 0.94%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

4 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 3.16 %. The stock closed at 719.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 741.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : Jindal Steel & Power's stock opened at 733.65 and closed at 719.25, with a high of 748.4 and a low of 725.05. The company has a market capitalization of 76,047.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 728.95 and the 52-week low is 503. The BSE volume for the stock was 330,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2023, 01:51:15 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power share price NSE Live :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹741.95, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹719.25

12 Dec 2023, 01:41:43 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days683.25
10 Days677.43
20 Days661.16
50 Days661.65
100 Days665.62
300 Days615.21
12 Dec 2023, 01:29:49 PM IST

Top active options for Jindal Steel & Power

Top active call options for Jindal Steel & Power at 12 Dec 13:29 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 740.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 25.75 (+71.1%) & 30.65 (+65.68%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jindal Steel & Power at 12 Dec 13:29 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 740.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 6.6 (-46.77%) & 20.5 (-38.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

12 Dec 2023, 01:00:46 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power share price update :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹741, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹719.25

12 Dec 2023, 12:58:36 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power Live Updates

12 Dec 2023, 12:44:25 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power December futures opened at 730.0 as against previous close of 725.25

Jindal Steel & Power's spot price is currently at 744.45. The bid price stands at 749.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 749.65. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1250 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 29,251,250, indicating a high level of investor activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Dec 2023, 12:36:01 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel858.513.551.6853.1649.75206414.0
Tata Steel131.00.950.73134.85101.6159949.08
Jindal Steel & Power743.023.753.3728.95503.075792.55
Jindal Stainless550.557.21.33554.95190.3245334.19
APL Apollo Tubes1605.0-36.95-2.251806.21017.5544511.6
12 Dec 2023, 12:20:08 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹719.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Steel & Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 330,538. The closing price for the stock was 719.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App