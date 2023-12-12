Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : Jindal Steel & Power's stock opened at ₹733.65 and closed at ₹719.25, with a high of ₹748.4 and a low of ₹725.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹76,047.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹728.95 and the 52-week low is ₹503. The BSE volume for the stock was 330,488 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|683.25
|10 Days
|677.43
|20 Days
|661.16
|50 Days
|661.65
|100 Days
|665.62
|300 Days
|615.21
Top active call options for Jindal Steel & Power at 12 Dec 13:29 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹25.75 (+71.1%) & ₹30.65 (+65.68%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jindal Steel & Power at 12 Dec 13:29 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹6.6 (-46.77%) & ₹20.5 (-38.99%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Jindal Steel & Power's spot price is currently at 744.45. The bid price stands at 749.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 749.65. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1250 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 29,251,250, indicating a high level of investor activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|858.5
|13.55
|1.6
|853.1
|649.75
|206414.0
|Tata Steel
|131.0
|0.95
|0.73
|134.85
|101.6
|159949.08
|Jindal Steel & Power
|743.0
|23.75
|3.3
|728.95
|503.0
|75792.55
|Jindal Stainless
|550.55
|7.2
|1.33
|554.95
|190.32
|45334.19
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1605.0
|-36.95
|-2.25
|1806.2
|1017.55
|44511.6
On the last day of trading for Jindal Steel & Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 330,538. The closing price for the stock was ₹719.25.
