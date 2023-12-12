Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : Jindal Steel & Power's stock opened at ₹733.65 and closed at ₹719.25, with a high of ₹748.4 and a low of ₹725.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹76,047.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹728.95 and the 52-week low is ₹503. The BSE volume for the stock was 330,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.