Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2023, by 4.07 %. The stock closed at 719.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 748.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Dec 2023, 08:00:31 AM IST
Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹719.25 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!