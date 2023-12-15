Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees gains in trading

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : Jindal Steel & Power had an open price of ₹762 and a close price of ₹746.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹767.95 and a low of ₹732.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,986.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹755.95 and the 52-week low is ₹503. The BSE volume for the day was 171,422 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jindal Steel & Power is ₹740.25 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase, with the price rising by 0.7% or ₹5.15. However, without more information on the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to draw further conclusions about the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.51%
|3 Months
|-0.98%
|6 Months
|36.92%
|YTD
|26.65%
|1 Year
|31.18%
The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is ₹735.1, with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -11.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% and the net change is a decrease of 11.2.
On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a BSE volume of 171,422 shares, with a closing price of ₹746.3.
