Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 735.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 740.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : Jindal Steel & Power had an open price of 762 and a close price of 746.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of 767.95 and a low of 732.65. The market capitalization of the company is 74,986.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 755.95 and the 52-week low is 503. The BSE volume for the day was 171,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price update :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹740.25, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹735.1

The current stock price of Jindal Steel & Power is 740.25 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase, with the price rising by 0.7% or 5.15. However, without more information on the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to draw further conclusions about the stock's performance.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.51%
3 Months-0.98%
6 Months36.92%
YTD26.65%
1 Year31.18%
15 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Today :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹735.1, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹746.3

The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is 735.1, with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -11.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% and the net change is a decrease of 11.2.

15 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹746.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a BSE volume of 171,422 shares, with a closing price of 746.3.

