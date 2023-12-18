Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees stock gains in today's trading

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power opened at ₹738.15 and closed at ₹735.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹745, while the lowest price was ₹721.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹73,854.38 crore. The 52-week high is ₹767.95 and the 52-week low is ₹503. The BSE volume for the day was 101,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jindal Steel & Power's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 728.2. The bid price stands at 730.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 730.95. The offer quantity is 1250, matched by the bid quantity. The open interest for the stock is 27,661,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Jindal Steel & Power stock is currently trading at a price of ₹728.9, with a 0.62 percent increase in value. This translates to a net change of 4.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.56%
|3 Months
|-3.37%
|6 Months
|33.11%
|YTD
|24.77%
|1 Year
|33.6%
The current data of Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is ₹724, which represents a percent change of -1.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.1, indicating a decrease of ₹11.1.
On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a trading volume of 101,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹735.1.
