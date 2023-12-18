Hello User
Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 724.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power opened at 738.15 and closed at 735.1. The highest price reached during the day was 745, while the lowest price was 721.75. The market capitalization of the company is 73,854.38 crore. The 52-week high is 767.95 and the 52-week low is 503. The BSE volume for the day was 101,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power December futures opened at 726.9 as against previous close of 727.7

Jindal Steel & Power's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 728.2. The bid price stands at 730.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 730.95. The offer quantity is 1250, matched by the bid quantity. The open interest for the stock is 27,661,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price update :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹728.9, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹724.4

Jindal Steel & Power stock is currently trading at a price of 728.9, with a 0.62 percent increase in value. This translates to a net change of 4.5 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.56%
3 Months-3.37%
6 Months33.11%
YTD24.77%
1 Year33.6%
18 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Today :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹724, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹735.1

The current data of Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is 724, which represents a percent change of -1.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.1, indicating a decrease of 11.1.

18 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹735.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a trading volume of 101,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 735.1.

