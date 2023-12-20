Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at ₹737 and closed at ₹734.8. The stock had a high of ₹738.05 and a low of ₹722.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,196.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹767.95, while the 52-week low is ₹503. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 37,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.