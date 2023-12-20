Hello User
Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 734.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 727.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at 737 and closed at 734.8. The stock had a high of 738.05 and a low of 722.5. The market capitalization of the company is 74,196.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 767.95, while the 52-week low is 503. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 37,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹734.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power had a total volume of 37,752 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 734.8.

