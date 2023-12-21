Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees upward momentum in trading today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of Jindal Steel & Power opened at ₹731 and closed at ₹729.1. The stock had a high of ₹733.8 and a low of ₹693.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,283.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹767.95 and the 52-week low is ₹503. The stock had a trading volume of 61,545 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jindal Steel & Power stock is currently priced at ₹700.1, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The Jindal Steel & Power stock's low price for the day is ₹684, while the high price is ₹701.85.
Jindal Steel & Power is currently trading at a spot price of 698.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 698.9, while the offer price stands at 699.1. The stock has a bid quantity of 2500 and an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest for Jindal Steel & Power is at 25,546,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is ₹698.3, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.56%
|3 Months
|-4.07%
|6 Months
|19.55%
|YTD
|20.14%
|1 Year
|27.74%
The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is ₹689.75, with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -9.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.3% and has decreased by ₹9.05 in total.
On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a trading volume of 61,545 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹729.1.
