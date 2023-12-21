Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees upward momentum in trading today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of Jindal Steel & Power opened at ₹731 and closed at ₹729.1. The stock had a high of ₹733.8 and a low of ₹693.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,283.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹767.95 and the 52-week low is ₹503. The stock had a trading volume of 61,545 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.