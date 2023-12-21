Hello User
Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees upward momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 698.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 700.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of Jindal Steel & Power opened at 731 and closed at 729.1. The stock had a high of 733.8 and a low of 693.3. The market capitalization of the company is 71,283.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 767.95 and the 52-week low is 503. The stock had a trading volume of 61,545 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price NSE Live :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹700.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹698.8

Jindal Steel & Power stock is currently priced at 700.1, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Jindal Steel & Power stock's low price for the day is 684, while the high price is 701.85.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power December futures opened at 694.05 as against previous close of 698.45

Jindal Steel & Power is currently trading at a spot price of 698.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 698.9, while the offer price stands at 699.1. The stock has a bid quantity of 2500 and an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest for Jindal Steel & Power is at 25,546,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price update :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹698.3, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹698.8

The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is 698.3, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.56%
3 Months-4.07%
6 Months19.55%
YTD20.14%
1 Year27.74%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Today :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹689.75, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹698.8

The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is 689.75, with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -9.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.3% and has decreased by 9.05 in total.

21 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹729.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a trading volume of 61,545 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 729.1.

