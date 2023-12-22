Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees gains in trading today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at ₹690.9 and closed at ₹698.8. The stock reached a high of ₹709.9 and a low of ₹684. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72,074.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹767.95, while the 52-week low is ₹503. The BSE volume for the day was 74,140 shares.
The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is ₹710.4, which is a 0.54% increase from the previous period. The net change is 3.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
