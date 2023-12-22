Hello User
Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 706.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power opened at 690.9 and closed at 698.8. The stock reached a high of 709.9 and a low of 684. The market capitalization of the company is 72,074.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 767.95, while the 52-week low is 503. The BSE volume for the day was 74,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Today :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹710.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹706.55

The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is 710.4, which is a 0.54% increase from the previous period. The net change is 3.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

22 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹698.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a BSE volume of 74,140 shares with a closing price of 698.8.

