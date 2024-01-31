Hello User
Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power sees stock rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 730.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.6 per share.

Jindal Steel & Power Stock Price Today

Jindal Steel & Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power opened at 730.15 and closed at 730.55. The stock reached a high of 760.85 and a low of 730.15. The market capitalization of the company is 76,159.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 767.95 and the 52-week low is 503. The BSE volume for the day was 106,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Today :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹746.6, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹730.55

The current data for Jindal Steel & Power stock shows that the price is 746.6, with a percent change of 2.2 and a net change of 16.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.2% and the actual change in price is an increase of 16.05.

31 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹730.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Jindal Steel & Power had a BSE volume of 106,279 shares and closed at a price of 730.55.

