Jindal Steel & Power share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Steel & Power Stock Rises in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Steel & Power stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 644.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Steel & Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Steel & Power

On the last day of trading, Jindal Steel & Power had an open price of 644.15 and a close price of 644. The stock reached a high of 649 and a low of 641.35. The market capitalization of the company is 65,530.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 722.15 and the 52-week low is 429.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Today :Jindal Steel & Power trading at ₹645.6, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹644.1

Jindal Steel & Power stock is currently priced at 645.6, with a slight increase of 0.23% or a net change of 1.5.

31 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Jindal Steel & Power share price Live :Jindal Steel & Power closed at ₹644 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Steel & Power on the BSE, a total volume of 43,919 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 644.

