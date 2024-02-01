Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 247.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Jio Financial Services stock opened at 247.95 and closed at 247.8. The stock reached a high of 250.5 and a low of 246.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 157,752.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 278.2 and 204.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,412 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹247.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, there were a total of 1,809,412 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 247.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!