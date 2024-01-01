Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Surges in Trading

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹234 and the close price was ₹233.35. The stock had a high of ₹235.15 and a low of ₹231.2. The market capitalization is ₹148,063.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,292,768 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently ₹235.1, with a 0.88 percent increase. This translates to a net change of 2.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.12%
|3 Months
|-8.19%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹233.7, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% and the price has increased by ₹0.65.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on BSE, a total of 1,292,768 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹233.35 per share.
