Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 233.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 234 and the close price was 233.35. The stock had a high of 235.15 and a low of 231.2. The market capitalization is 148,063.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,292,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹235.1, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹233.05

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently 235.1, with a 0.88 percent increase. This translates to a net change of 2.05.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.12%
3 Months-8.19%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹233.7, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹233.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 233.7, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% and the price has increased by 0.65.

01 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹233.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on BSE, a total of 1,292,768 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 233.35 per share.

