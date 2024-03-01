Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees strong trading day, stocks rise

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services closed at ₹308.35 on the last day with an open price of ₹312.2. The high for the day was ₹321.95 and the low was ₹308.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹197078.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹348 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5219187 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|24.86%
|6 Months
|32.76%
|YTD
|33.08%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹310.2, with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,219,187 with a closing price of ₹308.35.
