Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees strong trading day, stocks rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 308.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services closed at 308.35 on the last day with an open price of 312.2. The high for the day was 321.95 and the low was 308.1. The market capitalization stood at 197078.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 348 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5219187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months24.86%
6 Months32.76%
YTD33.08%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹310.2, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹308.35

The Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 310.2, with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹308.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,219,187 with a closing price of 308.35.

