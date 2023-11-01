Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stocks plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 219.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 221.8 and closed at 219.1. The stock reached a high of 223 and a low of 215.65. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 139,359.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,756,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹216.55, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹219.35

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 216.55. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.8, which means the stock has decreased by 2.8 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹219.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, a total of 1,756,733 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 219.1.

