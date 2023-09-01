Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of ₹240.9 and a close price of ₹232.7. The stock reached a high of ₹244.3 and a low of ₹230.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services stood at ₹148,444.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹278.2 and the 52-week low was ₹205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,158,831 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.