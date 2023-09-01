comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 232.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services
Jio Financial Services

The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of 240.9 and a close price of 232.7. The stock reached a high of 244.3 and a low of 230.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services stood at 148,444.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 278.2 and the 52-week low was 205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,158,831 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:00:45 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹232.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,158,831. The closing price of the shares was 232.7.

