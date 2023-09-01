Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 232.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of ₹240.9 and a close price of ₹232.7. The stock reached a high of ₹244.3 and a low of ₹230.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services stood at ₹148,444.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹278.2 and the 52-week low was ₹205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,158,831 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:00:45 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹232.7 on last trading day
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,158,831. The closing price of the shares was ₹232.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!