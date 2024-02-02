Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading on market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 252.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services had a volatile trading day, with an open price of 252.95 and a close price of 252.30. The stock reached a high of 254.65 and a low of 250.70. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 160,007.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.20, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 409,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹252.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹252.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 252.55. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.

02 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services253.00.70.28278.2204.65160738.09
Mankind Pharma2040.45-3.9-0.192260.01240.7581738.07
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency195.059.254.98190.9549.9944561.12
Tata Technologies1094.85-3.6-0.331400.01094.0544414.62
JSW Infrastructure220.32.651.22247.4141.7546263.03
02 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 250.7 and a high price of 254.65 today.

02 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹252.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 410,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 252.3.

