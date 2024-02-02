Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading on market

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services had a volatile trading day, with an open price of ₹252.95 and a close price of ₹252.30. The stock reached a high of ₹254.65 and a low of ₹250.70. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹160,007.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.20, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 409,861 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹252.55. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|253.0
|0.7
|0.28
|278.2
|204.65
|160738.09
|Mankind Pharma
|2040.45
|-3.9
|-0.19
|2260.0
|1240.75
|81738.07
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|195.05
|9.25
|4.98
|190.95
|49.99
|44561.12
|Tata Technologies
|1094.85
|-3.6
|-0.33
|1400.0
|1094.05
|44414.62
|JSW Infrastructure
|220.3
|2.65
|1.22
|247.4
|141.75
|46263.03
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹250.7 and a high price of ₹254.65 today.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 410,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹252.3.
