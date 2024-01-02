Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 233.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 233.7 and the close price was 233.05. The stock reached a high of 236.25 and a low of 233.15. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 149,048.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,154,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹234.6, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹233.05

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 234.6 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1.55.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹233.05 on last trading day

The volume of Jio Financial Services shares traded on the BSE on the last day was 1,154,491 shares. The closing price of these shares was 233.05.

