Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services (JFS) opened at ₹215.95 and closed at ₹219.35. The stock reached a high of ₹222 and a low of ₹215.3. The market capitalization of JFS is ₹138,279.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for JFS was 1,608,525 shares.
02 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST
