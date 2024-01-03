Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 234.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the Jio Financial Services stock opened at 235 and closed at 234.6. The stock's high for the day was 236, while the low was 231.95. The market capitalization of the company is 149,492.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,251,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹234.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,251,557 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 234.6.

