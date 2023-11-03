Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services, the stock opened at ₹218.75 and closed at ₹217.65. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹219.65, while the lowest price was ₹216.6. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently ₹138,025.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 881,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.