Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹226.95 and closed at ₹225.75. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹232.8, while the lowest price was ₹224.9. The company has a market capitalization of ₹146,983.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest price was ₹278.2, and the lowest price was ₹205.15. On the BSE, a total of 1,833,574 shares of Jio Financial Services were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,833,574 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹225.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!