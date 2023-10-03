Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 225.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 226.95 and closed at 225.75. The stock's highest price for the day was 232.8, while the lowest price was 224.9. The company has a market capitalization of 146,983.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest price was 278.2, and the lowest price was 205.15. On the BSE, a total of 1,833,574 shares of Jio Financial Services were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,833,574 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 225.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.