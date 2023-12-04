Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 225.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 231.05 and closed at 229.5. The stock reached a high of 231.5 and a low of 225.05. The market capitalization of the company is 143,298.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,585 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services230.24.652.06278.2204.65145744.3
Mankind Pharma1955.137.91.982039.951240.7578319.05
JSW Infrastructure222.82.91.32224.5141.7546788.03
R R Kabel1644.95-5.3-0.321822.21137.618558.14
Cello World Limited789.65-6.05-0.76834.7767.0516758.82
04 Dec 2023, 10:35 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹230, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹225.55

As of the latest data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 230. There has been a 1.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.45.

04 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jio Financial Services stock is 227.8 and the high price is 230.45.

04 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.5, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹225.55

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 229.5, with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.92%
3 Months-10.87%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225.55, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹229.5

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 225.55, which represents a decrease of 1.72% or a net change of -3.95.

04 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹229.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,218,585. The closing price for the shares was 229.5.

