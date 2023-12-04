Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading gains

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹231.05 and closed at ₹229.5. The stock reached a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹225.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹143,298.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,585 shares on the BSE.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|230.2
|4.65
|2.06
|278.2
|204.65
|145744.3
|Mankind Pharma
|1955.1
|37.9
|1.98
|2039.95
|1240.75
|78319.05
|JSW Infrastructure
|222.8
|2.9
|1.32
|224.5
|141.75
|46788.03
|R R Kabel
|1644.95
|-5.3
|-0.32
|1822.2
|1137.6
|18558.14
|Cello World Limited
|789.65
|-6.05
|-0.76
|834.7
|767.05
|16758.82
As of the latest data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹230. There has been a 1.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.92%
|3 Months
|-10.87%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,218,585. The closing price for the shares was ₹229.5.
