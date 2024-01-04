Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 234.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 235.25 and closed at 235.3. The stock's high was 235.95 and the low was 233.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 148,952.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 595,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹237.8, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹234.45

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 237.8. There has been a 1.43% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, which suggests a positive movement in the stock.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months-4.58%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD0.67%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹234.45, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹235.3

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 234.45. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹235.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 595,136. The closing price for the day was 235.3.

