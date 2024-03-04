Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 3.26 %. The stock closed at 317.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services, the stock opened at ₹319.55, reached a high of ₹329.5, and closed at ₹317.85. The lowest point for the day was ₹318.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹208514.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹348, while the low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 827649 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:05:20 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹317.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 827,649 with a closing price of ₹317.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!