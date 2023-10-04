Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees gains in trading

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹231.6 and closed at ₹231.35. The stock had a high of ₹233.9 and a low of ₹230.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹146,983.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 1,428,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.