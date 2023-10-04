Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 231.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 231.6 and closed at 231.35. The stock had a high of 233.9 and a low of 230.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 146,983.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 1,428,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹231.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹231.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 231.35. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹231.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services BSE recorded a volume of 1,428,701 shares. The closing price for the day was 231.35.

