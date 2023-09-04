Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹236 and the close price was ₹233.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹245.3 and the low was ₹233.65. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 155,846.06 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5,124,745.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
