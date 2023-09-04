Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 3.71 %. The stock closed at 245.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 236 and the close price was 233.65. The stock's high for the day was 245.3 and the low was 233.65. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 155,846.06 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5,124,745.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹254.4, up 3.71% from yesterday's ₹245.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 254.4. The stock has experienced a 3.71% increase, resulting in a net change of 9.1.

04 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹252, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹245.3

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 252, representing a 2.73% increase. The net change is 6.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹245.3, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹233.65

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 245.3 with a 4.99% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 11.65.

04 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹233.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, a total of 5,124,745 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 233.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.