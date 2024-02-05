Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Hello User
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 253.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 252.95 and the close price was 252.3. The stock had a high of 257.35 and a low of 250.7. The market capitalization of the company is 161,214.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,457,029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹257.3, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹253.75

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 257.3 with a percent change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.4% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 3.55, indicating that it has increased by 3.55 units.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.82%
3 Months3.45%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD8.95%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹253.75, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 253.75 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹252.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, there were a total of 1,457,029 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 252.3 per share.

