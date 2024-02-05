Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹252.95 and the close price was ₹252.3. The stock had a high of ₹257.35 and a low of ₹250.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹161,214.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,457,029 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹257.3 with a percent change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.4% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 3.55, indicating that it has increased by 3.55 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.82%
|3 Months
|3.45%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|8.95%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹253.75 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, there were a total of 1,457,029 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹252.3 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!