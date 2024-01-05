Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees stock gains today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹238.9 and the close price was ₹234.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹243.25, while the lowest price was ₹236.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹153,336.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,743,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.