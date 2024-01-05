Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 234.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 238.9 and the close price was 234.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 243.25, while the lowest price was 236.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 153,336.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,743,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹241.35, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹234.45

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 241.35. There has been a percent change of 2.94, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 6.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

05 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹234.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,743,993. The closing price for the day was 234.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.