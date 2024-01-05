Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees stock gains today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹238.9 and the close price was ₹234.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹243.25, while the lowest price was ₹236.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹153,336.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,743,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹241.35. There has been a percent change of 2.94, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 6.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,743,993. The closing price for the day was ₹234.45.
